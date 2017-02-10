Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent protest march

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar on Friday to prevent a separatist-called protest march in the city, police said.

No pedestrian and vehicular movement in areas placed under restrictions was allowed.

Heavy contingents of police and CRPF personnel were deployed all across the city.

Separatists have called for a march to the headquarters of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) situated in Sonawar area.