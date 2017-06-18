close
Robbers make off with SBI ATM in Anantnag district

The robbers broke open the ATM at Zirpora in the Bijbehara area of the district last night, said a police official.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 19:05
Robbers make off with SBI ATM in Anantnag district
Representational image

Srinagar: Unidentified robbers decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) of State Bank of India (SBI) in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the police said today.

The robbers broke open the ATM at Zirpora in the Bijbehara area of the district last night, said a police official.

They made off with the machine, he said, adding that the amount of cash in it was not immediately known.

A case was registered in this regard and further investigations were on, said the police official.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirATMRobbersAnantnagState Bank of IndiaZirporaBijbehara

