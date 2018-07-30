हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

SC extends protection granted to Army Major till August 21 in Shopian firing case

Three civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village of Shopian on January 27 this year, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended protection granted to Major Aditya till August 21 in the Shopian firing incident case. The development came while hearing a petition filed by the Major's father, Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh.

The top court had earlier this month, said that the final call on whether an FIR can be filed against an Army personnel without the consent of the Centre or not would be taken by the court itself.

The SC made the observation after the Jammu and Kashmir government pushed for investigation in the case against Major Aditya and said it will decide if the Major's father's petition to quash the FIR is maintainable or not.

The apex court is hearing the plea Karamveer Singh, seeking to quash the FIR against his son. Singh had said in his petition that his son, a major in 10 Garhwal Rifles, was "wrongly and arbitrarily" named in the FIR. 

