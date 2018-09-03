हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Search operation underway in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

The search operation is launched by the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Search operation underway in Jammu &amp; Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama

Srinagar: A cordon and search operation have been launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The search operation is launched by the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

 

Jammu and KashmirPulwamaCRPF

