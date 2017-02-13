Security forces deployed across Kashmir
IANS | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 08:45
Srinagar: Following a separatist appeal for a protest shutdown across the Kashmir Valley, authorities on Monday made heavy deployment of security forces to avoid violence, police said.
"There will be no curfew anywhere in the valley," SJM Gilani, inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir zone, told the media here.
Violent clashes erupted on Sunday in Fraesal village of Kulgam district where eight people -- two civilians, two soldiers, four local militants -- were killed during a gunfight.
Over two dozen people were injured in these clashes.
Police said two militants belonged to the Lashkar-e-Toiba and the other two to the Hizbul Mujahideen.
Shops, public transport, and other business establishments remained closed.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 08:39
