Security forces foil infiltration bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists in J&K's Uri sector

Srinagar: The security forces on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The security forces retaliated heavily after noting suspicious movement in the Gohalan area and forced the terrorists to flee back.

''Noticing suspicious movement in Gohalan area on Monday, alert troops fired forcing the infiltrating militants to flee back", the Defence Ministry sources said.

It all started after the Pakistani troops targeted the Indian border posts aiding the terrorists to slip inside the Indian territory.

However, the security forces retaliated strongly forcing the terrorists to pull back.

Meanwhile, there were some reports of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan troops in Manpur, Danaka, Ganya areas of Rajouri's Nowshera sector.

Though the incidents of cross-border infiltration has come down in the recent months, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had warned of threats emanating from across the border.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2018 event in New Delhi, General Rawat had warned that terrorists infiltrating India have access to high-tech weapons.

Pakistan-backed terrorists having access to nuclear warfare could mean doom for mankind, he had said.

“The threat of nuclear and chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorists can be a disaster for humanity,” Gen Rawat said.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, General Rawat stressed that nations sponsoring terrorist organisations need to be singled out.

“The terrorists are using systems which are highly technology enabled and transcending international borders. We need to disrupt terrorists and their sponsors. Need to identify nations who are sponsors,” he said.

The Army Chief also recommended imposing restrictions on social media to tackle the well-oiled terrorist network.