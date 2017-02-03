close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Security forces recover IED in gas cylinder in Jammu and Kashmir, avert mishap

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:31

Srinagar: Security forces today averted a major tragedy by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said.

A joint team of police and paramilitary CRPF recovered the IED in Gund area of the district, a police official said.

He said the explosive was hidden inside a gas cylinder.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:31

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.