Security forces recover IED in gas cylinder in Jammu and Kashmir, avert mishap
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:31
Srinagar: Security forces today averted a major tragedy by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said.
A joint team of police and paramilitary CRPF recovered the IED in Gund area of the district, a police official said.
He said the explosive was hidden inside a gas cylinder.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:31
