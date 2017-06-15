close
Separatists like Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are expected to make such remarks: Hansraj Ahir

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 19:04

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Thursday said that separatists who are funded by Pakistan are expected to make remarks like Kashmiri separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq made.

"What else we can expect from these people who are getting favours from Pakistan. The statement by him is against India and a threat as well. It`s very sad," Ahir told ANI.

He further said that whatever funding Pakistan has supported these separatists with, has been probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).Farooq cheered for the Pakistan Cricket Team after its win over England in the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan`s win in Cardiff was celebrated in Kashmir with the locals taking to streets to burst firecrackers.

The chairman of Hurriyat Forum tweeted, "As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals!"Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets to enter the Champions Trophy finals.

Chasing a paltry score of 212, Pakistan crossed the line for the loss of two wickets and with 12.5 overs to spare.

Their chase was spearheaded by Fakhar Zaman (57) and Azhar Ali (76), who laid a solid foundation by sharing a 118-run opening stand.Pakistan will now play the winner of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh to be played today in Birmingham.

KashmirKashmiri migrantsHansraj AhirICC Champions TrophyPakistan

