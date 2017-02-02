Shaheera Ahmed from Burhan Wani's school tops Kashmir's Class 12 Boards; wishes to appear for NEET

Srinagar: Shaheera Ahmed, who studied in the same school as slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, has topped the Kashmir's Class 12 board exams.

Shaheera scored 498 marks out of 500 in Class 12 Board exams.

While thanking her school teachers for the achievement, Shaheera said she wished to appear for NEET examination.

Proud of daughter’s achievement, Shaheera's father said, “I always advised her to study hard, be regular and remain punctual.”

Interestingly, Shahreena hails from the hometown of Burhan Wani.

The unrest in the Valley began after the killing of Wani on July 8. At least 100 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the stir that disrupted life in the Kashmir Valley for about five months.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has blamed Pakistan and the separatists leaders for inciting violence and planning conspiracies in the Kashmir Valley.

While replying to a debate in the state assembly on last year's unrest in the Valley, Mehbooba said: "When issues like Kashmiri Pandit Colony and Sainik Colony did not work, the killing of Burhan Wani was used to trigger unrest."