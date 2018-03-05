Shopian attack: 2 more bodies recovered, death toll mounts to 6

Srinagar: A day after a mobile vehicle check post was attacked in south Kashmir's Shopian district, two other bodies have been recovered on Monday, taking the death toll to six.

"Two bodies of terrorists and four other bodies recovered. Two weapons have also been recovered from the terrorists", said J&K DGP SP Vaid.

On Sunday, a terrorist and three others were killed in after a mobile vehicle check post was attacked.

"Another body has been found at a distance from last evening's incident at Pahnoo Shopian," a police spokesman said after one of the bodies was recovered today.

The deceased has been identified as Gowhar Ahmed Lone of Chitragam in Shopian, he added.

According to sources Lone's body was recovered from a car.

Last night, a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) near Pohan was attacked when the security forces signalled a car to stop in Shopian, but it did not.

The Army men were fired upon and they retaliated, in which a terrorist was killed, a senior army official had said.

"A joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was fired upon by terrorists near Pahnoo village in Shopian district of south Kashmir at 8 pm today (Sunday),'' a Defence spokesman had said.

A weapon and a pouch were also found near the dead terrorist's body.

"In retaliatory firing, a terrorist identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Jamnagri of Shopian, was killed and a weapon found with him,'' he had added.

A senior J&K Police official had said that when police were called, they found a car some distance away in which three youths were found dead.

He had further said that it was being ascertained whether the three youths were associates of the slain terrorist or not.

The Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia had, however, said the three were over-ground workers (OGW) and accomplices of the slain militant.

"Three OGWs/accomplices in the car who were accompanying the terrorist were also found to be dead," he had said.

All the three were locals and residents of Trenz, Pinjoora and Imam Sahib areas of Shopian.

The J&K Police has reached the spot and was carrying out legal formalities, he had said.

A massive cordon and search operation were also launched in the district.

Locals had claimed that the three slain persons were civilians without any militant connections.