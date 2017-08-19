Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine villages, militants suspected to be trapped

Srinagar: Security operation on Saturday began cordon and search operation in nine villages of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation began over suspicion of militants trapped in the area.

The search operation is underway in Chakoora, Mantribug, Zaipora, Pratabpora, Takipora, Ranipora, Ratnipora, Dangam and Wangam.

A police official said searches were in progress but "no contact has yet been established with the militants" in these villages.

The official said cordon and search operations were also in progress in five other areas in south Kashmir, outside Shopian district.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that by 2022, a solution would be found to the Kashmir problem.

"There are a lot of problems -- terrorism, naxalism, Kashmir problem. Much is not needed to be said about these problems. But I can assure you this much that by 2022, we have pledged to create a 'new India'...So a solution will be found to all these problems before 2022. We want to assure the countrymen on this," he said.