Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the terrorists are adopting different strategies as they are "on the run"?following the killing of their cadres in Kashmir and expressed confidence that security agencies are?capable of dealing with then.

"No..Not at all..Certainly not", Singh told reporters in? reply to a question whether the situation in the Valley has gone out of the control?of central and state government.

"Police and security agencies will have changed strategies to deal with terrorists and separatists. They will strongly be dealt with and very soon the situation will return back to normal", he said.

"Terrorists are frustrated due to increasing killing of their cadres and leaders by the security forces and they are on run. Being on the run, they adopt different strategies. Let be assured security forces will be able to deal with it," he said.

The union minister said that terrorists are changing their?strategies to create an impact.

"Militants are changing their strategies in a bid to show their impact and our security agencies are capable to deal with them as per the strategy they adopt," said Singh who was on a one-day visit to Jammu.

"I think security agencies are already taking cognisance of it...," he said.

Singh backed the vow of the J&K police to eliminate the terror group instrumental in killing of six cops in Anantnag district of South Kashmir yesterday.

He said that such incidents can't affect the morale of the common man in the Valley, as young boys and girls are showing willingness to serve the country.

"You see we had results of Indian Military Academy four days?back. 11 young boys from Kashmir valley have qualified over there?in spite of the intimidation against joining army.

"We have 14 young boys and girls qualifying the civil services, the result of?which was out last month.

"We have 28 young boys and girls coming from remotest parts of the Valley qualifying for IIT and IIM through?JEE entrance exams", he added.

The more they?(militant) are trying to intimidate them, the more is the resolve of the?civil society because they wish to be part of the development journey?of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Asked about duplicity of the mainstream political parties supporting terror, he said, "by and large, the so called main stream leaders, activists, even the separatists have realised the disadvantage of having followed the political approach that they used to follow.

"They were swearing by India when in power and then started questioning the status of the Kashmir when out of power".

"In today's time and date, the kind of reporting which is being done by the media, I think a politician or an activist can hardly manage to fool the masses through any duplicity", he said.

Replying to another question on Pakistan targeting India on borders as well as hinterland, he said, "Pakistan has been exposed.

"More than what is commendable is that during 3 years of Modi rule and PM's outreach across the world, now the world is coming around to the India's point of view as far as terrorism is considered".

"Even the nations which were half or not convinced, are now absolutely convinced with India point of view and India's resolve and strategy of a collective fight against global terrorism", he added.

On ceasefire violation, he said, "it is for all of us to see the kind of retaliatory action taking place from our side. It has not been witnessed for years together and that is the difference".

Asked whether the terrorists are striking in Valley at their own will, he said, "...Please don't undermine the mind of Indian government and Indian forces. They are capable of dealing with terrorists in the state of changing terror strategies. Sooner or later the terrorism in Kashmir valley will be brought to an end".