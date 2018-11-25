हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shopian encounter

Six terrorists killed, one jawan martyred in encounter in J&K's Shopian, arms seized

The gunbattle between security forces and terrorists in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian has concluded.

Six terrorists killed, one jawan martyred in encounter in J&amp;K&#039;s Shopian, arms seized

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Sunday morning killed at least six terrorists in an overnight operation in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Shopian district. One security personnel was also martyred in the anti-terror operation.

A large cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists, the officials said. 

''Six terrorists were killed in an encounter at Hipura Batagund village in Kapran area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Kalia further informed that a soldier also lost his life in the operation. 

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

The six terrorists were eliminated in the Batagund village in a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles, troops of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force following specific intelligence inputs regarding their presence in the area.

"As the security forces tightened the cordon around the hold-up group, they started firing, triggering the encounter," a J&K Police official said earlier.

The bodies of six slain terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site and the operation has now concluded. 

Meanwhile, clashes have broken out between protesters and the security forces near the encounter site.

Mobile and internet services have been suspended by the authorities in south Kashmir's Shopian district after the encounter as a preventive measure.

Today's anti-terror operation comes days after the security forces killed at least six terrorists in an encounter in the Anantnag district.

A large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the custody of slain terrorists.

One of the terrorists identified as Azad Ahmad Malik, who was allegedly involved in the murder of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, was also killed in the operation. 

Malik was being investigated for the murder of 'Shujaat Bukhari.'

Earlier on November 18, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Rebban area of Zainapora village in Shopian district. 

The encounter took place a day after the terrorists abducted and killed a 19-year-old teenager.

Tags:
Shopian encounterJammu and KashmirIndian ArmyKapran Batagund

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close