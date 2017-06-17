close
Slain soldier Bakhtawar Singh cremated with full State honours

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 23:13

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): The mortal remains of Naik Bakhtawar Singh, killed while retaliating to an 'unprovoked' Pakistani firing in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames at his native village here on Saturday.

Singh, who was attached with 8 Sikh LI regiment, was killed yesterday when Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing on forward?posts along the LoC in Rajouri district of J&K.

His body, draped in the national flag, was brought to Hajipur in Mukerian sub division, 65 Km from Hoshiarpur, where local MLAs and government officials paid tribute to the slain soldier.

His elder son Sukhwinder Singh lit the pyre.

A contingent of Army jawans fired in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Several people from surrounding villages participated in the funeral.

Earlier, a wreath laying ceremony was held at Rajouri where General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division paid tributes on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and the Army Commander, Northern Command.

Singh is survived by his wife Jasbir Kaur and three children, said a defence spokesperson.

Bakhtawar Singh Naik Bakhtawar Singh Pakistani firing Naushera sector Jammu and Kashmir

