हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srinagar

Snow halts flights at Srinagar airport

The weather office has forecast heavy snowfall in the valley from January 19 to 23 due to the development of an intense western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir.

Snow halts flights at Srinagar airport

Srinagar: Flight operations at the Srinagar international airport were halted on Wednesday following poor visibility and continued snowfall in the valley, an airport official said. "We will take a call on resumption of flights after the weather improves," he said, adding that the runway was covered in snow.

Moderate snowfall started in the morning. The weather office has forecast heavy snowfall in the valley from January 19 to 23 due to the development of an intense western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir.

An advisory issued by the Met has asked people to prepare well in advance as the spell was expected to be heavy leading to disruption of surface and air traffic during the period.

Tags:
Srinagarsrinagar snowfallSrinagar airport

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close