Srinagar-Budgam by-election Results: As it happened

Srinagar: National Conference president and party candidate Farooq Abdullah on Saturday defeated his PDP rival Nazir Ahmad Khan in the Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha by-election.

LIVE updates:-

- This was the bloodiest election ever. Results show that people are in favour of NC, Abdullah after winning the election.

- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar-Budgam by-election

- Farooq Abdullah takes an unassailable lead of 10,208 votes.

- Farooq Abdullah set to win, leads by 9,199 votes over PDP's Nazir Ahmad Khan.

- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah extends his lead to 5,600 votes.

- National Conference enhances its lead. Abdullah is leading by 2,000 votes.

- Media not allowed to enter counting hall. Authorities not sharing information with journalists waiting at the counting centre.

- National Conference stalwart Farooq Abdullah leading by 986 votes over PDP's Nazir Khan.

A meagre seven percent turnout was witnessed in repolling held in 38 polling stations of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Only 709 of the 35,169 electorate voted during re-polling.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) Nazir Ahmad Khan are among the nine candidates in the fray in the constituency.

Eight civilian protesters were killed in clashes with the security forces on April 9.

Separatists had called for a boycott of these polls.