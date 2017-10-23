Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service resumes after week's suspension

Srinagar: The bus service from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad across the Line of Control (LoC) resumed on Monday after it was suspended for a week.

The 'Karvan-e-Aman' bus left Srinagar with 29 passengers who were returning to Pakistan administered Kashmir after visiting their relatives here.

Officials said more passengers were likely to board the bus at the Salamabad trade and travel facilitation centre near Uri border town in Baramulla district.

The service resumed despite ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the LoC's Uri sector.

On Saturday, a porter working for the Army was killed and a woman injured in a ceasefire violation in Kamalkote area.

The bus service was started in April 2005 as a major confidence-building measure between India and Pakistan to facilitate travel by members of families living in Indian and Pakistan administered parts of Jammu and Kashmir.