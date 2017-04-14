Stone pelters attacking CRPF jawan in Budgam: J&K Police registers FIR

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR on a complaint filed by the CRPF over a video clip showing some youths beating its jawans while they were was returning from a polling booth in Srinagar.

The video, shot on Sunday, shows a group of angry youngsters targeting the CRPF me as they return from carrying out their duty in Budgam district.

Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told PTI in Srinagar, "During investigation, we found that the video is authentic. We have identified the company of the force involved and the location of the incident."

Sahi said the incident happened in Kralpora area in the Chadoora assembly segment in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he has spoken to CRPF Director General (DG) Sudeep Lakhtakia and the issue will be sorted out soon.

In wake of the prevailing tension in the Kashmir Valley, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday deferred the Anantnag by-polls till May 25.

Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on April 12.A school designated as polling station for Anantnag by-polls was set on fire in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.