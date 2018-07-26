हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara

Security forces launched a search operation in Check Sodul village in Handwara area following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Terrorist gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Handwara
ANI photo

Srinagar: A terrorist on Thursday was neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in Check Sodul village in Handwara area following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gun battle when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Anantnag. In a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter between terrorists and security personnel took place in Kupwara district.

