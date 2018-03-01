Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Bandipora, combing operation underway

Jammu: The security forces on Thursday killed an unidentified terrorist during a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

According to ANI, a heavy gunbattle is still underway in Hajin area of Bandipora.

#FLASH Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed during an encounter with security forces in Bandipora's Hajin. Combing operation underway. — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

Sources claimed that more terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.

The security forces have, meanwhile, launched a massive combing operation to flush out the terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.

More details are awaited.