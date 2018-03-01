हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Bandipora, combing operation underway

A heavy gunbattle is still underway in Hajin area of Bandipora in J&K.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 08:18 AM IST
Comments
Jammu: The security forces on Thursday killed an unidentified terrorist during a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

According to ANI, a heavy gunbattle is still underway in Hajin area of Bandipora.

Sources claimed that more terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.

The security forces have, meanwhile, launched a massive combing operation to flush out the terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.

More details are awaited.

