Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Bandipora, combing operation underway
A heavy gunbattle is still underway in Hajin area of Bandipora in J&K.
Jammu: The security forces on Thursday killed an unidentified terrorist during a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.
According to ANI, a heavy gunbattle is still underway in Hajin area of Bandipora.
#FLASH Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed during an encounter with security forces in Bandipora's Hajin. Combing operation underway.
— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018
Sources claimed that more terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.
The security forces have, meanwhile, launched a massive combing operation to flush out the terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.
More details are awaited.