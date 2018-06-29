Terrorist killed in Kupwara; grenade hurled at Army patrol party in Shopian

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was eliminated in a fierce gunbattle with the security forces in the dense forests of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The armed forces had earlier launched a massive search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

One terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire between the two sides, a senior official said. However, it is yet to be ascertained as to which terror group the slain terrorist belonged.

The encounter in Kupwara is over now, according to ANI.

In a related incident, an army patrol party was attacked with a grenade in Shopian's Ahgam.

One Army personnel was injured in the incident. 

The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

