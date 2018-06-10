हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack patrol party in J&K's Bandipora

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers and a search operation by the security forces is underway.

Bandipora: Terrorists fired at an army patrol party in jungles of Panhar area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

More details are awaited.

This comes a day after terrorists attacked an army patrol party in Haril area of Kupwara district.

On June 7, two soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked a patrol party near Line of Control fence in Kashmir's Keran sector.

