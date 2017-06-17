Terrorists attack SICOP Complex in J&K's Bijbehara, massive firing heard

Jammu: In yet another incident of terror the Valley, a group of terrorists attacked the forces camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara area of Anantnag where CRPF and Army troops are stationed.

According to report, massive firing and gunshots have been heard near the SICOP forces camp.

The camp is located near the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The militants opened fire at the CRPF camp after which the security forces retaliated to it.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and the gunbattle is currently underway.

There has been no report on the number of casualties.

More details to come.