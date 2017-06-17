close
Terrorists attack SICOP Complex in J&K's Bijbehara, massive firing heard

In yet another incident of terror the Valley, a group of terrorists attacked the forces camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara area of Anantnag where CRPF and Army troops are stationed. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 11:06
Terrorists attack SICOP Complex in J&amp;K&#039;s Bijbehara, massive firing heard
File photo

Jammu: 

According to report, massive firing and gunshots have been heard near the SICOP forces camp. 

The camp is located near the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The militants opened fire at the CRPF camp after which the security forces retaliated to it. 

The security forces have cordoned off the area and the gunbattle is currently underway. 

There has been no report on the number of casualties. 

More details to come. 

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirBijbeharaAnantnagCRPFJ&K policeKashmir ValleySrinagarTerroristsMilitantsLashkar commanderLashkar militantsLeT terrorist

