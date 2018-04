SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire upon Shopian Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The terrorists fled after firing several rounds. No loss of life has been reported so far. The area has, meanwhile, been cordoned off.

Terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir suffered a major setback earlier this month as 13 terrorists were gunned down in counter-insurgency operations in three different areas in which three Army jawans and two civilians were also killed.