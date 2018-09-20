हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bandipora encounter

Terrorists hiding in Sumlar forest in J&K's Bandipora, encounter underway

The encounter is currently underway in J&K's Bandipora district.

JAMMU: A fierce encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

According to ANI, the encounter began after a group of unidentified terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces in the Sumlar forest area in the Bandipora district.

The security forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. 

The encounter was launched at Chowgam area of Qazigund. 

The Bandipora encounter comes days after five terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. 

The terrorists reportedly belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen. They were trapped inside a residential house.

They were identified as Gulzar Ahmad Padder, Faisal Ahmad Rather, Zahid Ahmad Mir, Masroor Molvi and Zahoor Ahmad Lone.

A huge quantity of weapons was also recovered from the slain terrorists after the encounter came to an end.

Bandipora encounterJammu and KashmirSumlar forestIndian Army

