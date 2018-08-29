Terrorists holed up in J&K's Anantnag, fierce encounter underway

JAMMU: A fierce encounter is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag where few terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.

According to initial reports, a joint operation is being carried out by the J&K Police, Army and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of several terrorists in Anantnag's Munward locality.

The security forces have laid a cordon and the terrorists are believed to be trapped from all sides.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have also been temporarily suspended in the district in view of the ongoing operation.

More details are awaited.

There has been a sudden spurt in the terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley with several incidents of attack on security forces and civilians reported recently.

Three days back, a terrorist linked to the JeM was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The slain terrorist was a Pakistani national, said reports.

Just recently, a group of unidentified terrorists barged into the residence of a forest department official and shot him down. The official, 38-year-old Tariq Ahmad Malik, later succumbed to his injuries. The incident was reported in Zandpal area at Kunzer in Tangmarg, Baramulla.

Prior to the Baramulla attack, terrorists had shot dead three policemen in Pulwama. J&K Police later said that an unknown number of terrorists barged into the house of Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Dar in Larve village in Pulwama district and killed him.

These incidents were reported months after Army rifleman Aurangzeb was abducted and later killed by the terrorists when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.