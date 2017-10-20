Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Terrorists hurl grenade at J&K MLA Mushtaq Ahmad's residence in Tral

Terrorists on Friday lobber a grenade at the residence of MLA Mushtaq Ahmad in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral seactor.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017, 17:47 PM IST
Comments |
Terrorists hurl grenade at J&amp;K MLA Mushtaq Ahmad&#039;s residence in Tral

Srinagar: Terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party MLA Mushtaq Ahmad in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral sector.

No injuries or loss of life has been reported.

The latest incident was reported a day after terrorists hurled a grenade at PDP MLA Aijaz Mir's residence in Shopian district on Thursday.

 

 

Tags:
grenade attackMLA Mushtaq AhmadJammu and KashmirTral
Next
Story

J&K: Braid chopping suspect brutally thrashed, mob tries to set him ablaze, run tractor over him

Trending