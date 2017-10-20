Terrorists hurl grenade at J&K MLA Mushtaq Ahmad's residence in Tral
Srinagar: Terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party MLA Mushtaq Ahmad in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral sector.
No injuries or loss of life has been reported.
The latest incident was reported a day after terrorists hurled a grenade at PDP MLA Aijaz Mir's residence in Shopian district on Thursday.