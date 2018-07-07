हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army

J&K: Jawan injured after terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF party in Budgam's Hyderpora

Earlier in the day, three civilians were killed allegedly after security men opened fire in Kulgam district.

SRINAGAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured after terrorists hurled grenade on a patrol party in Hyderpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday. 

The entire area has been cordoned off.

Earlier in the day, three civilians were killed allegedly after security men opened fire in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, clashes broke out in Hawoora village after a mob started pelting stones at the security forces when they were conducting a cordon and search operation.

Several protesters were injured in the clashes and have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Following the incident, mobile internet services have been suspended in four south Kashmir districts - Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama.

 

With agency inputs

