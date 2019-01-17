Terrorists launch grenade attack at Srinagar's Zero Bridge; 3 cops injured

SRINAGAR: Three police personnel were injured after terrorists launched a grenade attack at Zero Bridge in the heart of Srinagar city on Thursday.

The terrorists hurled grenade on security forces while they were patrolling in the area.

The trio was admitted to a hospital and are currently reported to be stable.

The incident took place a few metres away from Lal Chowk Market.

The entire area has been cordoned off.