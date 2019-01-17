हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Srinagar

Terrorists launch grenade attack at Srinagar's Zero Bridge; 3 cops injured

The incident took place a few metres away from Lal Chowk Market.

SRINAGAR: Three police personnel were injured after terrorists launched a grenade attack at Zero Bridge in the heart of Srinagar city on Thursday. 

The terrorists hurled grenade on security forces while they were patrolling in the area.

The trio was admitted to a hospital and are currently reported to be stable. 

The incident took place a few metres away from Lal Chowk Market. 

The entire area has been cordoned off.

