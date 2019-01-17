Terrorists launch grenade attack at Srinagar's Zero Bridge; 3 cops injured

SRINAGAR: Three police personnel were injured after terrorists launched a grenade attack at Zero Bridge in the heart of Srinagar city on Thursday.
#JammuAndKashmir: 3 persons injured after terrorists hurled grenade on security forces at Zero Bridge in Srinagar today. Injured have been admitted to a hospital and are currently stable. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GdcxFYcSSb
— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019
The terrorists hurled grenade on security forces while they were patrolling in the area.
The trio was admitted to a hospital and are currently reported to be stable.
The incident took place a few metres away from Lal Chowk Market.
The entire area has been cordoned off.