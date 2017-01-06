Terrorists open fire at National Conference MLC Showkat Ganie's residence in J&K

Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on a guard outside National Conference MLC Showkat Hussain Ganie's residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Showkat Ganie wasn't present at his Shopian residence during the incident.

Gani had recently stoked controversy by calling slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani as a martyr, who fought for the cause of Kashmir.

News agency ANI had quoted NC MLC Shauqat Hussain Gannai as saying, ''Burhan Wani is a martyr as he gave his life for the cause of J&K.''

Earlier, needling India on the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had hailed Wani as a "martyr" and said that July 19 – the day when he was killed - will be observed as a "black day" to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.