Third phase of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Polls 2018 underway

The third phase of Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections is currently underway at polling stations across the state. The voting began at 8 am and will continue till 2 pm.

Representational Image

SRINAGAR: The third phase of Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections is currently underway at polling stations across the state. The voting began at 8 am and will continue till 2 pm.

The elections will be held in 918 Kashmir division and 1855 Jammu division.

The second phase of Panchayat polls were held on November 20, which witnessed 71.1 per cent of voters. 

"In the Phase-II of Panchayat polls held, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the state. An overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division," state Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said.

The first phase of panchayat polls was held on November 17. About 74.1 per cent polling was recorded across the state, with 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.5 per cent in Jammu division. 

