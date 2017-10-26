Three cops, civilian injured in grenade attack in Kashmir
Three policemen and a civilian were injured on Thursday when militants hurled a powerful grenade at a police patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
The attack took place in Damhal Hanjipora village. "Four persons, including three policemen, were injured," an officer said.
They were shifted to a hospital and security forces launched a hunt for the attackers.