Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K; clashes between stone-pelters, security forces in Chattabal

Srinagar: Three Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday on the outskirts of Srinagar. Based on an intelligence input, the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off an under-construction building, near the Chattabal area this morning, the police said.

"All the three terrorists are neutralised and I believe it was a Lashker-e-Taiba module," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Swayam Prakash Pani said, adding, "On the basis of the materials recovered from the site, it was found that the terrorists belonged to the LeT," PTI reported.

The operation was conducted swiftly and it was over in four hours with no collateral damage, he further said, adding that four security personnel, who had received injuries during the operation, were stable now.

"Utmost precaution was taken to ensure the safety and security of the people living in the neighbourhood," Pani said.

Encounter concluded in Chattabal Srinagar. Three bodies of terrorists recovered in a clean operation by J&K Police & CRPF. Well done boys. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 5, 2018

3 terrorists have been killed, 3 security personnel have been injured. It was a clean operation, there has been no damage to the building. I thank the people of Srinagar for their cooperation: Ravideep Sahi, IG CRPF on Chattabal encounter #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/iEVMNBj3kG — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2018

It is suspected that the militants wanted to carry out a terror strike ahead of May 7, when government offices open in Srinagar after shifting from Jammu, the winter capital of the state.

Meanwhile, protesters pelted stones at security forces engaged in the counter-terrorist operation in Chattabal and adjoining areas, triggering clashes, as per reports.

On the other hand, PTI quoted a police spokesman as saying that "a man, identified as Adil Ahmad Yadoo, was brought to the SMHS hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. According to the medical bulletin, he died in a road accident at Noorbagh," and added that the place was nearly four to five km away from the encounter site.

Tension had mounted over Yadoo's death as the locals alleged that he was shot dead by the security forces. However, the post-mortem report said Yadoo was hit by a speeding vehicle and there was no bullet injury, the police said.

It was a road accident, which was being probed by the police, the IG said, adding that a police vehicle was involved in it and that all necessary steps for a proper investigation were initiated.

