Three terrorists holed up inside house in J&K's Kulgam, search operation underway

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 10:45
Representative Image

Kulgam: A massive cordon and search operation is currently underway at Arwani village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area on Friday.

According to ANI, the three suspected terrorists are believed to be holed up in a house in the area.

Today's operation comes a day after terrorists attacked a police patrol party in Srinagar's Hyderpora area and injured two policemen.

On the same day, Pakistani troops violated a ceasefire in Naushera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

TAGS

KulgamSearch operationJammu and KashmirIndian ArmyTerrorists

