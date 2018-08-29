Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists - Altaf Ahmad Dar and Umar Rashid Wani - killed in Anantnag encounter

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough for the security forces, two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists - Altaf Ahmad Dar and Umar Rashid Wani – were killed in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The two Hizbul terrorists were killed in a gunbattle that broke out in Khanabal area. They were identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar alias Altaf Kachroo – a top Hizbul commander – and his associate Umar Rashid Wani.

The gunfight started in the wee hours after the security forces surrounded Binpora village following information about the presence of the terrorists there.

"As the joint forces of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) approached the house, the holed up terrorists fired upon them triggering the encounter," a police officer said.

"Firing exchanges have now stopped. The bodies of the slain terrorists and their weapons have been recovered," the officer said.

Kachroo hailed from Redwani village of Kulgam district and carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

His killing is being seen as a major success in the anti-terror operations in the south Kashmir area.

Meanwhile, curfew has been announced in Anantnag town to maintain law and order.

Clashes between stone-pelting youths and the security forces were also reported from the area soon after the encounter was over.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihil towns were suspended immediately after the gunfight started.

Mobile Internet services have also been suspended as a precautionary measure in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts.