Top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist of Pakistani origin killed in Pulwama encounter

SRINAGAR: A top commander of Pakistani origin belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The slain terrorist was identified as Adnan - one of the top commanders of banned terror outfit JeM in the Kashmir Valley. He was of Pakistani origin.

Slain terrorist's body and a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and incriminating material was also recovered from the site of the encounter.

Body of a terrorist recovered following an encounter with security forces in Pulwama's Tral. Search operation continues. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/J5ffrqQXZc — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018

Security forces had launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation in Dar Ganie Gund village of Aribal area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a J&K Police spokesperson said.

He said during the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired on the search party and the fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter.

"From the incriminating material recovered, it is learnt that the killed terrorist is one of the top commanders of proscribed terror outfit JeM identified as Adnan of Pakistani origin," the spokesperson said, adding that the operation has concluded.

A security force jawan, who got injured in the encounter, was immediately rushed to a hospital.

A civilian, identified as Manzoor Dar from Tral, also sustained injuries in cross-firing, the spokesperson said.

He said Dar was evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention and his condition is stated to be stable now.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter, he said.

(With Agency inputs)