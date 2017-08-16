Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ayub Lelhari killed in an encounter; one cop injured

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 19:33
ANI photo

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ayub Lelhari was on Wednesday gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that broke out between Army and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

The encounter took place at Kakpora's Banderpora in the district, ANI reported. 

One security personnel is also said to have received injuries in the gunbattle. 

"He (Ayub Lelhari) was one of the most wanted terrorists. It's a great success for the forces," Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir told ANI. 

Earlier this month, several reports said that Lelhari along with another Pakistani terrorist was trapped during an encounter in a village of Pulwama district. He, however, managed to escape from the site. 

The development comes days after security forces killed Lashkar commander Abu Dujana while he was on a secret visit to meet his wife in the Valley. Abu Dujana was wanted in many militancy-related attacks on security forces and political workers in south Kashmir.

He was category 'A' militant and carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, a police official said. The slain militant was infamous among locals for his debauchery.

TAGS

Ayub LelhariPulwamaBanderporaKakporaIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirAbu DujanaJ&K policeLashkarLeT commander killedLashkar commander

