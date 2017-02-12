Tremors felt in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar: Mild tremors were felt in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand on late night on Saturday. The earthquake was also felt in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir as well.
According to reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured to be 3.2 on the Richter Scale. No casualties or any damage related to property have been reported so far.
Earlier in the week, an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale, struck Uttarakhand.According to reports, the tremors were felt for almost 30 seconds in Uttarakhand, Dehradun and the national capital region.
The quake caused tremors that were felt across northern India. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Rudraprayag to
conduct relief and rescue operations should the need arise.
