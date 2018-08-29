Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, huge cache of arms seized

JAMMU: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the slain terrorists.

The two terrorists were killed in a joint operation carried out by the J&K Police, Army and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) since early morning.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of several terrorists in Anantnag's Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district.

The security forces had laid a cordon to trap the terrorists from all sides.

Mobile and internet services were also temporarily suspended in the district in view of the operation.

The security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab other terrorists.

There has been a sudden spurt in the terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley with several incidents of attack on security forces and civilians reported recently.

Three days back, a terrorist linked to the JeM was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The slain terrorist was a Pakistani national, said reports.

Just recently, a group of unidentified terrorists barged into the residence of a forest department official and shot him down. The official, 38-year-old Tariq Ahmad Malik, later succumbed to his injuries. The incident was reported in Zandpal area at Kunzer in Tangmarg, Baramulla.

Prior to the Baramulla attack, terrorists had shot dead three policemen in Pulwama. J&K Police later said that an unknown number of terrorists barged into the house of Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Dar in Larve village in Pulwama district and killed him.

These incidents were reported months after Army rifleman Aurangzeb was abducted and later killed by the terrorists when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.