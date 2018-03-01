हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
States
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Cricket
Technology
Science
Lifestyle
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
State
Jammu and Kashmir
Two Pakistani soldiers killed after ceasefire violation along LoC
By Zee Media Bureau |
Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
Comments
|
Tags:
Pakistan
ceasefire violation
Indian Army
Line of control
Jammu and Kashmir
Next
Story
Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Bandipora, combing operation underway
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Watch live streaming of final farewell to Sridevi
People
Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt tweet on Sridevi's death will make you teary-eyed
People
Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati dead at 82
India
Semen-filled balloons thrown on us in name of Holi, allege Delhi college students
Delhi
India
Ram Gopal Varma's open letter to Sridevi fans has shocking details of her life
People
India bids final adieu to first female superstar: Sridevi cremated with state honours
People
Did you know why Salman Khan refrained from tweeting on Sridevi's death?
People
Karti Chidambaram arrest 'open and shut' case, says BJP; Congress says its meant t...
India
Ravi Shastri's brow-raising words: People in India are happy when we lose
cricket
She was Chandni for the world, but world to us: Boney Kapoor tweets from Sridevi's acco...
People