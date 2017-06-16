Two policemen injured in Srinagar militant attack
Srinagar: Two policemen were injured when militants attacked a police `naka` (checkpost) here on Thursday evening, police said.
Police said militants fired at the policemen near the J&K Bank branch in the Hyderpora area on the city outskirts.
"The injured policemen have been shifted to hospital. Doctors have described the condition of one of the injured policemen as critical," said police.