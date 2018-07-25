हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorist

Two terrorists gunned down in encounter in Anantnag, combing operation on

In a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter between terrorists and security personnel took place in Kupwara district. 

ANANTNAG: Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The encounter with security forces ended and combing operation is underway. 

The terrorists are yet to be identified.

In a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter between terrorists and security personnel took place in Kupwara district. No casualties have been reported so far. 

