War of words between BJP, National Conference as Lashkar terrorist kills 2 J&K policemen

NEW DELHI: On a day when a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist opened fire at policemen in a Srinagar hospital, blame game is on between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Conference (NC) over who is responsible for the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Burhan Wani attacked Indian Army officers. What did you do then? When Army takes any action against stone pelters, you are the first one to protect them," BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned the NC in the 'Taal Thok Ke' debate on ZeeNews.

National Conference hit back saying it was during its government that the state had seen normalcy. "It was in Farooq Abdullah's regime that situation in Jammu and Kashmir was brought back to normal. Others just talk of improvement, we did it," Bashir Ahmad Wiri, National Conference said.

However, both the leaders came under sharp criticism from Lt General (Retd) Raj Kadyan who said that all that political parties do is play the blame game. "There is no improvement in the relations between India and Pakistan. All parties come and attack each other on what the other person has done or not but is anyone doing something in real. It is easy to preach but difficult to take action," Lt General (Retd) Raj Kadyan said.

The debate comes on a day when two Jammu and Kashmir policemen died after they were critically injured by a Lashkar terrorist Abu Hanzulla alias Naveed Jatt who snatched a police rifle and opened fire in the hospital.

The incident took place when Naveed was being escorted by police officers for check up at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar. He was among six detainees who had been brought to the hospital from Central Jail.

"Out of them, one snatched weapons from police and fired at the protection party. Two policemen have been injured and one is critical. The prisoner's name is Naveed. He is probably an outsider," SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray said.

Naveed was arrested in 2015 after he and one of his accomplices attacked a BSF convoy near Narsoo Nallah in Udhampur. He was kept in the Central Jail in Srinagar. He reportedly belonged to Waseem group of LeT.