Weather improves in J&K after 'Chillai Kalan' ends

Srinagar: A day after the 40-day long harsh winter period called 'Chillai Kalan' ended in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, there was a remarkable improvement in weather conditions.

Despite the cloud cover, patches of blue sky were seen over the Valley as snow on rooftops and elsewhere in the plains started melting.

Authorities have again issued a high alert avalanche warning in the higher reaches of Leh, Kargil, Kupwara, Kulgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

"The night's lowest temperature was 0.9 in Srinagar city while it was minus 0 .3 in Pahalgam and minus 4.6 in Gulmarg," a Met department official said.

"Leh town recorded a minus 4.4 while Jammu city recorded 10.9, Katra 9.3, Batote 4.0, Bannihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 1.8 as the minimum temperatures."

The official said cloudy weather was likely to continue during the next 24 hours.