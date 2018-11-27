हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Will not challenge dissolution of J&K assembly, go to people's court: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief said on Twitter that her party would seek a fresh mandate in J&K.

Will not challenge dissolution of J&K assembly, go to people's court: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that she won't challenge the recent dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by the state's Governor Satya Pal Malik and instead go to people's court seeking a fresh mandate.

The PDP chief took to Twitter and said, ''Some sincere suggestions from well-wishers for me to go to court against Governor`s dissolution of Assembly. PDP, NC, INC had come together to safeguard state interests. It is my considered opinion that we must go to people`s court which is superior to any other forum."

In a dramatic development, Governor Satya Pal Malik had last week ordered the dissolution of J&K Assembly at a time when the Peoples Democratic Party led by Mufti, National Conference and Congress had reportedly agreed on an alliance for government formation.

Justifying the order, Malik later said that the alliance would have been "opportunistic" and not provide a viable democratic government to the troubled state.

Defending the move, the Governor said it was necessary to stop the use of money and horse-trading in government formation.

The state was put under Governor's Rule on June 19 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition government with the PDP, but the Governor decided to keep the State Assembly in suspended animation. 

