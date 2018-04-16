Wunderkind from Jammu and Kashmir builds unique counting pen

SRINAGAR: Nine-year-old Muzaffar Ahmad Khan's invention is winning all hearts. The wunderkind from Bandipora's Gurez has built a unique 'counting pen' that counts words while writing.

“Its a pen with casing attached to its rear. Once someone starts writing, it shows word count that will be displayed on small LCD monitor attached to it or can also be displayed on one’s mobile phone through a message,” said Khan.

Class 3 student at a government school in Tulail in Gurez tehsil, the idea to develop such a pen formalised after he reportedly scored low marks in exams.

The prototype of the pen was displayed at the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, organized by National Innovation Foundation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

