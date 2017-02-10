Yasin Malik arrested, Mirwaiz under house arrest
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was arrested here on Friday while Huriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest, police said.
Malik was arrested when he and his supporters tried to lead a march from Sarai Bala area to Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.
Earlier, Mirwaiz, who was also to lead a march towards the UN military observers group headquarters, was placed under house arrest.
Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent the Friday protests called by separatist groups.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless