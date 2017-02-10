close
Yasin Malik arrested, Mirwaiz under house arrest

IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 17:11

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was arrested here on Friday while Huriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest, police said.

Malik was arrested when he and his supporters tried to lead a march from Sarai Bala area to Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.

Earlier, Mirwaiz, who was also to lead a march towards the UN military observers group headquarters, was placed under house arrest.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent the Friday protests called by separatist groups.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 17:11

