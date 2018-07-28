हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K SPO abduction

Yet again, another J&K cop abducted by terrorists in Pulwama

Shakeel Ahmad Lone is a Special Police Officer in the J&K Police and employed as a cook. 

File photo (PTI)

JAMMU: Days after the abduction and brutal killing of constable Saleem Shah, another J&K policeman has been abducted by some unidentified terrorists in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir, reports said on Saturday.

The abducted policeman has been identified as Shakeel Ahmad Lone. He is a Special Police Officer in the J&K Police and employed as a cook. 

Lone is believed to have been abducted by terrorists during the night in Chan Kitar Tral of Pulwama district.

The J&K Police has formed several teams to trace his location and ascertain crucial details about him.

Speaking to reporters, SP Vaid, DGP, J&K, said, ''We are verifying the information. His family has said that he had gone to visit a relative.''

Nearly a week ago, the bullet-riddled body of a police constable, who was abducted by a group of terrorists linked to Hizbul Mujahideen from his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, was found by the security forces.

Constable Saleem Shah, who was on leave, was abducted from his residence in Mutalhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Shah's body was recovered from a nursery near Redwani Payeen village.

Shah's killing was severely condemned by the J&K Police and top political leaders of the state.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah too condemned Shah's brutal killing.

''The murder of Mohd Saleem is barbaric & unacceptable. I condemn his killing in the strongest possible terms. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength at this difficult time,'' Abdullah tweeted.

Shah's body bore severe injury marks, indicating that he was brutally tortured by the terrorists, the spokesperson said.

Shah had joined the services in 2016 and, after completing his basic training, was posted to DPL Pulwama.

The slain cop is survived by aged parents, two brothers and one sister and was the lone bread-earner for his family.

Sometimes back, Army rifleman Aurangzeb was abducted and killed in the cold-blood by terrorists to avenge the killing of one of their aides in an encounter earlier.

In a related development, the J&K Police on Friday arrested four people in connection with their alleged involvement in the killing of a police constable and snatching his weapon from the residence of a separatist leader earlier this year.

Constable Farooq Ahmad was killed while he was guarding Hurriyat conference leader Fazal Haq Qureshi's residence in Soura area of the city on February 25.

The four accused - Umar Noor Bhat, Waseem Ahmad Sofi, Ubaid Zoji and Adil Majid Bhat - were apprehended on Friday, a J&K Police spokesperson said.

