Jharkhand

1 pilgrim killed, 47 injured after bus overturns in Jharkhand

The pilgrims, residents of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to Tarapith in West Bengal, when the accident happened.

Representational image

Dumka: One pilgrim was killed and 47 others suffered injuries when the bus carrying them overturned in Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened on Dumka-Rampurhat road under the jurisdiction of Muffassil police station, the police said.

The pilgrims, residents of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to Tarapith in West Bengal, when the accident happened.

The driver of the bus was in an inebriated condition and lost control of the vehicle, the Officer-in-Charge of Muffassil police station, Kameshwar Kumar Singh, said.

While one pilgrim, identified as Rakhal Tiwari (40), a resident of Vidya Pratappur in Gonda district in UP, was killed on the spot, 47 others were injured in the incident, he said.

Three out of 47 were seriously injured, he added.

Altogether 67 persons, including ten children, were travelling on the bus, the police officer said.

Singh said the injured were taken to Sadar Hospital in Dumka.

