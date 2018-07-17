हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swami Agnivesh

Activist Swami Agnivesh allegedly thrashed by BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Jharkhand

Swami Agnivesh was beaten up allegedly for his 'anti-Hindu' stance. 

PAKUR: Social activist Swami Agnivesh was on Tuesday thrashed allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers in Pakur in Jharkhand. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered a probe into the matter.

He was beaten up allegedly for his 'anti-Hindu' stance. He was in Pakur to attend an event in Littipara of the district.

"As soon as I came out of the venue, BJYM and ABVP activists attacked me without any provocation. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus," he said. "I thought Jharkhand was a peaceful state, but my views have changed after this incident," he added. 

Videos of the alleged attack show a large crowd beating him and his supporters. The attackers first shouted slogans and showed black flags and later thrashed him even as he fell on the ground and his aides did their best to protect him. The police reportedly detained 20 attackers.

Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said the guilty would not be spared. However, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said he did not have any prior information about Agnivesh's programme in the district. 

